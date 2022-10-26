Rihanna's New Single From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ends A Long Hiatus

Sound the alarms; it's a pop emergency!

After years of anticipation, Rihanna is finally making her musical comeback. Since the release of 2016's "Anti," the pop phenomenon has stayed relatively under the radar, focusing on her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty and cosmetics line Fenty Beauty, an endeavor that's made her a billionaire (via Forbes). Despite her success as a businesswoman, Rihanna is eager to return to her musical roots and is charting a massive return. The star has already been confirmed to headline 2023's Super Bowl Halftime Show, a performance she's "nervous" for, per TMZ.

While there have been rumblings that the Grammy-winner is recording a ninth album, no concrete details have emerged about new music until now. To mark the special occasion, the artist is going all out, collaborating with the perfect brand to mark her return. Teaming up with Marvel Studios, Rihanna is set to release an all-new track for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The billion-dollar grossing studio has already dubbed the upcoming single as the "next era of Rihanna's iconic career."

The original "Black Panther" debuted in 2018 alongside a soundtrack curated, produced, and partly performed by Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar. In addition to featuring Ludwig Göransson's score, the film showcased several songs from the tie-in soundtrack, including Lamar and SZA's "All The Stars," which played over the end credits. The melodic track eventually received several Grammy nominations and an Oscar nod.

Could Rihanna's upcoming single for "Wakanda Forever" reach the same heights? Read on to learn more about her upcoming track.