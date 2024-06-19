The Best Last Words Of The Worst Movie Villains & How They Changed Everything

"Star Wars: Episode VI -– Return of the Jedi" ends Anakin "Darth Vader" Skywalker's (David Prowse, James Earl Jones, and Sebastian Shaw) chronological story — at least, unless you count stuff like Anakin's Force ghost in "Ahsoka." Vader gets the mother of all entrances in "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," and goes on to do many big, bombastic things across three big, bombastic movies. As such, it's oddly fitting that his final line in "Return of the Jedi" is a muted, unmasked moment that completes the character's redemption. "Tell your sister — you were right about me," he says to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) with his last breath.

"Star Wars" fans know the score here. This is Vader finally admitting what he's been holding back: That Luke is right about Anakin Skywalker still being there, buried deep within the towering Sith lord's literally and metaphorically hard shell. By this time, there have been signs. Vader has expressed interest in joining forces with Luke on the Sith side of things, and of course, he just threw his evil boss Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) into a pit to save his son. However, his last words fully confirm that the Anakin side still exists like Luke suspected, to the point that he specifically asks Luke to tell Leia (Carrie Fisher) as well.

Before this line, it's still more or less possible to view Darth Vader as an implacable fury monster whose only two emotions are fiery rage and barely contained seething. After you've heard it, though, it's hard to rewatch the movies without acknowledging the constant, pained inner conflict that fuels his anger. Darth Vader was already one of the finest sci-fi villains ever created, but this one line infuses him with nuance to spare.