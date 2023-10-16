Star Wars Officially Confirms Why Anakin's Force Ghost Returns In The Ahsoka Finale

The idea that Anakin's Force ghost appears to Ahsoka as an indicator that she's meant to have been stranded on Peridea actually makes quite a bit of sense — it's not the only time in which he has operated in line with this idea.

The most obvious example is his appearance at the end of "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi." As Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and his allies celebrate their ultimate victory over the Empire on Endor, the recently deceased Anakin (Sebastian Shaw) sheds his Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) persona and returns as a Force ghost alongside Yoda (Frank Oz) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness). It's a clear indication to Luke — and the audience — that their victory is the proper outcome. Simply put, Luke is who and where he should be at that point in time.

Conversely, in "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens," Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is frustrated by the fact that Anakin's Force ghost won't appear to him despite devoting himself to following in the footsteps of Darth Vader. Of course, Kylo Ren has been led astray by the dark side, and he's certainly not who and where he's supposed to be, so it follows that Anakin wouldn't appear to him in this context.