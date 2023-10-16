Star Wars Officially Confirms Why Anakin's Force Ghost Returns In The Ahsoka Finale
It's no secret that Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker shows up a number of times throughout "Ahsoka," but what is arguably the most surprising appearance of the Togruta's former mentor comes in the finale. After Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and her allies fail to stop Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) from escaping Peridea, they find themselves stranded on the extragalactic planet with nowhere to go. It's a pretty suspenseful ending, with the villains ostensibly claiming victory this time around.
Nonetheless, the final minutes show that not all is lost, with Ahsoka's group beginning to settle into their new home under the watchful eye of Anakin's Force ghost. Some fans may be wondering why Anakin appears at the end of "Ahsoka" Season 1, but as it turns out, "Star Wars" has an official answer to this question, giving a clear reason in an article breaking down the finale: "The convor Morai and the Force spirit of Anakin Skywalker both appear to give Ahsoka Tano signs that she's exactly where she is supposed to be."
Anakin's Force ghost has a consistent track record
The idea that Anakin's Force ghost appears to Ahsoka as an indicator that she's meant to have been stranded on Peridea actually makes quite a bit of sense — it's not the only time in which he has operated in line with this idea.
The most obvious example is his appearance at the end of "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi." As Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and his allies celebrate their ultimate victory over the Empire on Endor, the recently deceased Anakin (Sebastian Shaw) sheds his Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) persona and returns as a Force ghost alongside Yoda (Frank Oz) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness). It's a clear indication to Luke — and the audience — that their victory is the proper outcome. Simply put, Luke is who and where he should be at that point in time.
Conversely, in "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens," Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is frustrated by the fact that Anakin's Force ghost won't appear to him despite devoting himself to following in the footsteps of Darth Vader. Of course, Kylo Ren has been led astray by the dark side, and he's certainly not who and where he's supposed to be, so it follows that Anakin wouldn't appear to him in this context.