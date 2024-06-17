House Of The Dragon Season 2 Repeats A Huge Season 1 Mistake

It's fair to say that, like "Game of Thrones" before it, "House of the Dragon" — the show's first major spin-off and its prequel — has a lot of characters. As Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), descendent of the Targaryens seen in the prequel, says at one point in the original series as she considers the enemies she must overcome to claim the Iron Throne, "Lannister, Targaryen, Baratheon, Stark, Tyrell: they're all just spokes on a wheel. This one's on top, then that one's on top, and on and on it spins, crushing those on the ground." Speaking of Stark, one finally showed up in the Season 2 premiere of "House of the Dragon," but he's barely in the episode ... repeating a similar mistake the show's first season made with another major yet underrepresented character.

During the opening moments of the premiere, "A Son for a Son," the eldest son of self-crowned Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), Jacaerys "Jace" Velaryon (Harry Collett), travels to the ice-cold Wall to try and curry favor with House Stark — specifically, Cregan Stark (Tom Taylor). An ancestor of the Starks we ultimately see in "Game of Thrones," Cregan explains to Jace that the Northern house is already committed to helping the Night's Watch protect the realm from what lies north of the Wall (specifically, the White Walkers, though that situation doesn't escalate until the "Game of Thrones" timeline), but that they will swear fealty to Rhaenyra and Team Black's cause.

So what's disappointing about this? In George R.R. Martin's novella "Fire & Blood," upon which "House of the Dragon" is based, Jace and Cregan are great friends and spend a lot of time together; "A Son for a Son" only gives us a brief scene. Sadly, this sort of sidelining has happened before on the series.