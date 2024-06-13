Lord Of The Rings' Sauron Replaces Donald Trump In A Christian Rock Tribute Video

The internet is a strange and toxic place, especially when it comes to politics. But sometimes, it can be absurdly wonderful, blending tons of ideas together to create a unique pop culture artifact. In early June, Christian musician Natasha Owens debuted "The Chosen One," a song that pays tribute to former United States President Donald Trump. Its lyrics, which have been deemed cringeworthy by music pundits, deify Trump but don't mention the former POTUS at all. Naturally, the internet has run wild with the vagueness and absurdity of the track. TikTok user @beckberwick had the great idea of playing the song over images of "The Lord of the Rings" villain Sauron, creating a hilarious mash-up.

In the video, the song's fascinating lyrics are used to venerate Sauron, reminding us that the dark lord really isn't as bad as we think. Sure, Sauron got a fate worse than death in "Lord of the Rings," but that's just because he's controversial and actually the chosen one. As Natasha Owens' lyrics say, Sauron is just an imperfect person who was chosen by God to ... destroy Middle-earth?

As expected, TikTok users are having a blast with the track's hilarious misuse. "Politics aside this is the perfect use of this song I'm wheezing hahaha," expressed @ryanfinder226. "Nazgul roadtrip music core ahh," joked @njaaletenjal. "This is what Saruman sang to Gandalf when he tried to convince him to change sides," added @oovoo, with many expressing that this is the song the orcs and goblins sing when they see the Eye of Sauron.