The Apprentice: Why Donald Trump Is Threatening To Sue Sebastian Stan's New Film

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, subject of various indictments, and star of "Home Alone 2," is apparently quite upset about a movie that just premiered at Cannes.

Variety reports that Trump's chief spokesperson for his presidential campaign, Steven Cheung, released a statement to the outlet saying that they plan to take legal action over Ali Abbasi and Sebastian Stan's film "The Apprentice," which chronicles some of Trump's earlier years in New York. "We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers," Cheung said. "This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked. As with the illegal Biden Trials, this is election interference by Hollywood elites, who know that President Trump will retake the White House and beat their candidate of choice because nothing they have done has worked."

That's already a pretty ... intense statement, but Cheung continued by explaining what the campaign (and presumably the candidate) hope happens to Abbasi and Stan's movie. "This 'film' is pure malicious defamation, should not see the light of day, and doesn't even deserve a place in the straight-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store, it belongs in a dumpster fire," the spokesperson concluded.