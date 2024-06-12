General Hospital: The Johnny Wactor Tribute, Explained

"General Hospital" paid loving tribute to one of its late stars on Tuesday. At the close of the June 11 episode, a title card honoring Johnny Wactor, who portrayed Brando Corbin from 2020 to 2022, aired. Wactor died on May 25 during an attempted car part theft; he came across thieves trying to steal his catalytic converter and was shot as they departed the scene. Wounded in the chest, he passed away soon after. While TMZ reports that police have video of the incident, no arrest has been made in the case as of this writing. A GoFundMe founded to raise funds for the actor's funeral and other expenses related to his passing is still active.

The simple black-barred graphic broadcast by ABC uses a publicity photo that was taken during Wactor's time on the soap opera, and dedicates the episode to him. Additionally, the Daytime Emmys paid tribute to the actor during their in memoriam segment on June 7. Wactor's death marks one more loss for the "General Hospital" cast and company, which has endured a series of sudden, saddening losses since 2022.