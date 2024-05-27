General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor Dead At 37

News has broke that "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor has died. He was 37. According to multiple news outlets, he was shot and murdered in downtown Los Angeles around 3 A.M. on May 25 while spotting three men who were attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car. According to TMZ and the actor's mother, Scarlett, he was with a coworker at the time of the ordeal and did not try to physically stop the men.

"Johnny Wactor was [a] [sic] spectacular human being. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be," Daivd Shaul, Wactor's agent, told Variety. "Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever."

Wactor was most known for his role in "General Hospital," playing the character of Brando Corbin for over 160 episodes from 2020 to 2022. The actor also played a slew of other roles, primarily on television.