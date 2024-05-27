General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor Dead At 37
News has broke that "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor has died. He was 37. According to multiple news outlets, he was shot and murdered in downtown Los Angeles around 3 A.M. on May 25 while spotting three men who were attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car. According to TMZ and the actor's mother, Scarlett, he was with a coworker at the time of the ordeal and did not try to physically stop the men.
"Johnny Wactor was [a] [sic] spectacular human being. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be," Daivd Shaul, Wactor's agent, told Variety. "Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever."
Wactor was most known for his role in "General Hospital," playing the character of Brando Corbin for over 160 episodes from 2020 to 2022. The actor also played a slew of other roles, primarily on television.
Johnny Wactor was a consistent presence on television programming throughout his career
Johnny Wactor, one of the many actors who have tragically died in 2024, crafted a career for himself dedicated to the small screen. Starting his professional career in 2007, Wactor got his first major break in 2013 when he starred on the NBC supernatural drama "Siberia," playing the character of Johnny for 11 episodes. After taking part in a pair of films in 2014, the actor began routinely appearing on television, playing minor characters on shows such as "Agent X," "Animal Kingdom," "Hollywood Girl," "Training Day," "NCIS," "Westworld," and "The Passenger," and "Station 19."
Of course, Wactor's most famous role was Brando Corbin, who first appears on "General Hospital" in 2020 and quickly enters into dealings with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard) and forms an endearing, albeit tragic, relationship with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson). Corbin is killed two years later after being stabbed.
The soap opera star is survived by two younger brothers, Grant and Lance, and his mother, who paid a heartfelt tribute to her son while speaking with Fox News Digital. "What I'd like for everybody to know is that they took a great human being. It is leaving a very large hole in me and his brother's lives. We just buried my husband, their dad, four years ago. And he was very loved by his friends, his families. He lived life to the fullest, he chased his dreams, a very optimistic, positive person."