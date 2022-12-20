The Devastating Death Of Sonya Eddy
Sonya Eddy, a healthcare professional and versatile performer on film, stage, and television died at the age of 55 on December 20, 2022 (via Variety). No further details were provided concerning Eddy's cause of death or the location at which she died. The actress began what would become her first career as an artist after graduating from The University of California at Davis in 1992, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater and dance. Her role in Ruby Dee's stage play "Zora Is My Name" kickstarted her foray into professional acting, leading to supporting roles in movies and guest spots on television in the mid-'90s.
After years of small roles, Eddy gained recognition when she landed the role of Nurse Epiphany Johnson on ABC's long-running soap opera "General Hospital," a role she would hold from 2006 to 2015. She also played the part on the short-lived primetime drama spinoff "General Hospital: Night Shift," which aired on Soapnet from 2007-2008. Throughout her run on the daytime drama, she also performed numerous musical numbers, which allowed Eddy to showcase her powerful singing voice. Her professional life was defined by a fierce dedication to both of her chosen careers.
Sonya Eddy was both a nurse and an actress in the last years of her life
Although fans of "General Hospital" will immediately associate Sonya Eddy with the character she brought to life on the soap, the actress also appeared in numerous movies and TV shows. Some of her early film appearances include small roles in comedies such as "The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps" and "Barbershop." She was later featured in "Pee-Wee's Big Holiday" and her final movie role in Shudder's horror anthology feature "V/H/S/99." Her big screen work would be robustly complemented by many guest starring appearances on a large roster of programs and a recurring role on the short-lived early 2000s teen drama "Joan of Arcadia."
Honoring her dearly departed friend, Octavia Spencer posted a moving tribute to Eddy on her Instagram account. The "Hidden Figures" actress shared, "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her [broken heart emoji] My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"
Frank Valenti, an executive producer on "General Hospital" also eulogized the real-life vocational nurse and performer by sharing how "heartbroken" he was to hear of her passing and "the lights in the hub of the nurse's station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set." He concluded by offering condolences to her family and friends (per Variety).