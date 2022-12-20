The Devastating Death Of Sonya Eddy

Although fans of "General Hospital" will immediately associate Sonya Eddy with the character she brought to life on the soap, the actress also appeared in numerous movies and TV shows. Some of her early film appearances include small roles in comedies such as "The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps" and "Barbershop." She was later featured in "Pee-Wee's Big Holiday" and her final movie role in Shudder's horror anthology feature "V/H/S/99." Her big screen work would be robustly complemented by many guest starring appearances on a large roster of programs and a recurring role on the short-lived early 2000s teen drama "Joan of Arcadia."

Honoring her dearly departed friend, Octavia Spencer posted a moving tribute to Eddy on her Instagram account. The "Hidden Figures" actress shared, "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her [broken heart emoji] My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"

Frank Valenti, an executive producer on "General Hospital" also eulogized the real-life vocational nurse and performer by sharing how "heartbroken" he was to hear of her passing and "the lights in the hub of the nurse's station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set." He concluded by offering condolences to her family and friends (per Variety).