Tyler Christopher, Star Of General Hospital And Days Of Our Lives, Dead At 50

"General Hospital" actor Tyler Christopher has died at the age of 50. The news of the television regular's death reached his longtime "General Hospital" co-star Maurice Benard, who made an Instagram post on October 31 honoring his memory. "Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him," Benard wrote, noting that Christopher died of a cardiac event in his San Diego, California, apartment.

On the day of Christopher's passing, "General Hospital" executive producer Frank Valentini also put out a public statement via People. "On behalf of everyone at 'General Hospital,' our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones during this difficult time," he said. Additionally, Valentini said that he's heartbroken over Christopher's death, referring to him as "kind, an incredible actor, and dear friend." Christopher famously portrayed Nikolas Cassadine on the long-running medical drama from 1996 to 2016.

Of course, both personally and professionally, there was so much more to Christopher than his work on "General Hospital."