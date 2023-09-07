Kirstie Alley's Controversial Star Trek II Scene Made One Co-Star Furious

Looking back through the many stardates that have made up the plethora of adventures among the "Star Trek" universe, there's been a whole host of impressive talent that has made appearances before beaming off elsewhere. From Dwayne Johnson to Stephen Hawking, the small and big screen installments have had their fill of celebrities you forgot appeared on "Star Trek" and in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," the Enterprise was boarded by the late Kirstie Alley as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik. However, there was a moment in her performance that didn't land well with the acting captain at the time.

Speaking to People Magazine in 2022 following the actress' death, director Nicholas Meyer discussed Alley's impromptu reaction during the funeral of Spock (Leonard Nimoy) after his death in "The Wrath of Khan," which still stands as a moment that stunned audiences. Her reaction was one of raw emotion and became a topic of debate between the filmmaker and William Shatner.

As any "Trek" fan will tell you, Vulcans don't show emotion, and therefore, shedding a tear for Spock didn't line up. "I didn't instruct her to weep," Meyer recalled. "When I saw it happening, I remember Shatner came over to me and said, 'You're not going to let her do that, are you? Vulcans can't cry.'" The director instead saw it as an extra hard hit to an already heartbreaking moment, telling the "Star Trek," legend "That will make this so much more effective when she does.'"