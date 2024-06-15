5 Best Movies To Watch On A New 4K TV

4K TVs are quickly becoming the norm for most households. While 1080p televisions are widely prevalent and still effective at delivering quality images, 4K TVs are the most exciting models on the home media market. The benefits of these new, thinner, brighter, and more technologically advanced televisions can't be understated. With more viewers focused on staying at home and streaming as opposed to heading out to theaters, 4K TVs are growing more appealing.

They offer a much sharper image than typical 1080p sets, which leads to more life-like colors and a more immersive cinematic viewing experience. While the feeling of watching a movie on a 4K set won't compare to seeing it at a multiplex, it's the closest thing to replicating that theater experience.

Today, there are plenty of budget 4K TVs that won't break the bank, making the barrier of entry into the 4K ecosystem extremely minimal. While 4K TV sets are being adopted all around the world, many viewers aren't taking full advantage of their brand-new television sets. Audiences should specifically be seeking out content that's available in 4K, as opposed to the standard 1080p. To fully appreciate your brand new home viewing experience, here are the five best movies to watch on a new 4K TV. The films chosen were based on overall image quality, how they take advantage of 4K technology, ease of purchase/viewing, and their general rewatchability.