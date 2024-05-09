The Best Superhero Movie Of All Time, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Superhero movies have exploded over the last two decades as the genre expanded and evolved throughout the 2000s with hits like Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2," Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight," and "Iron Man," which served as the debut of the billion-dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe. And yet, in an updated ranking of their best 300 releases of all time, Rotten Tomatoes hasn't deemed any of these milestone entries as the genre's best. Instead, the outlet has awarded 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" as the best superhero movie of all time.

On the overall list, "Into the Spider-Verse" holds the 21st spot. Interestingly, it's the sixth-highest-ranked animated film on the list, coming in behind the likes of Pixar's "Toy Story 2" and "Up," as well as Studio Ghibli's "Spirited Away." When the first "Spider-Verse" flick was released, it received acclaim from both fans of the genre as well as critics, winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a score of 97%. On Looper's best superhero movies list, "Into the Spider-Verse" took the coveted top spot, proving just how beloved the animated Sony film is.

The overall Rotten Tomatoes list is filled with heavy hitters from the superhero genre, with "The Dark Knight" in the 51st spot, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" as number 128, and "Avengers: Endgame" at 142. The animated film's sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" (which blew everyone away when it was released), is the 81st film on the list, making it the third-highest-ranked superhero film.