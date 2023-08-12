How Much Did Avatar: The Way Of Water Really Cost & Why Was It So Expensive?

It's no secret that James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" cost a boatload (no pun intended) of cash to bring to the big screen. When you watch it, every shot practically oozes money, from the complex visual effects that bring the characters to life to the sweeping CGI vistas of Pandora. Add in an extremely long production window and one of the bigger marketing pushes in recent memory (though it was no "Barbie"), and you've got a movie that needed a ginormous box office take just to break even.

It's hard to say concretely just how much "Avatar: The Way of Water" really cost, but enough information has come out since the film's release to give us a pretty good idea. According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources claimed that the film's production budget exceeded $400 million, and that even a conservative estimate for marketing would put the total over $600 million. However, the actual cost was surely much higher. Per THR, Cameron himself claimed during press for the film that it would need to make around $2 billion to be successful. Other sources told the outlet that "The Way of Water" needed $1.4 billion just to break even — an absurd figure for pretty much any other director or franchise.

Fortunately for all involved, "Avatar 2" grossed $2.32 billion worldwide, making it a financial win and the third highest-grossing movie ever. But what exactly made "The Way of Water" so ridiculously expensive?