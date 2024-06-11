Fallout Writers Banned One Very Specific Type Of Violence From The TV Series

Now that "Fallout" Season 2 has gotten the confirmation that everyone wanted, one thing that should remain consistent for next season is the show's utilization of heightened, often comical violence. This is, of course, inspired by the "Fallout" video games, which require plenty of shooting and death. But when it came to the TV show, the writers knew just where to draw the line.

Co-showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet explained to The Hollywood Reporter how they wanted to portray the violence on the show. "We wanted the violence to feel very heightened and Tarantino-esque. Stylized," she said. "So anything that felt too real, anything that felt too real world ... that was a line we did not pass." From random guys getting mowed down by feral ghouls to an armored hand crushing a man's head, there's plenty to make people squirm, but it's all over-the-top and fantastical enough that there's usually some separation from reality.

Robertson-Dworet continued, "Violence is certainly part of the game and the mythology of what this world is. But we want it to exist in another world. It's very intentionally heightened. It's not the violence of our world." Even people who never played the games likely knew what they were getting into from that first sequence of nukes dropping on Los Angeles, a foreboding precursor of what's to come.