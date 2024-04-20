Fallout Season 2 Gets The Confirmation Everyone Expected

Contains spoilers for "Fallout" Season 1

Audiences and video game fans were cautiously optimistic about Amazon Prime's adaptation of Bethesda's beloved "Fallout" series. But unsurprisingly, "Fallout" is blowing everyone away thanks to its stellar performances, loyalty to the franchise, and interesting narrative threads, making it the latest video game adaptation to surpass expectations. The Jonathan Nolan-produced series debuted on April 10 and quickly became a bona fide hit for the streaming service. According to Amazon Prime, "Fallout" stands out as one of the service's most-watched titles ever just over a week after its release.

With fans around the world obsessing over the post-apocalyptic series and Rotten Tomatoes critics singing "Fallout's" praises, it's not surprising to learn that the series has been renewed for a second season.

Unlike most video game adaptations, like HBO's "The Last of Us," Prime's "Fallout" doesn't follow the narrative of the video games. Instead, the show's creatives opted for a brand-new, original story set in the "Fallout" universe. The series follows naive Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) as she leaves her sheltered existence within a vault to find her father Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) in a post-apocalyptic America. On her journey, she encounters mysterious characters, including the gunslinging Ghoul (Walton Goggins) and the troubled Maximus (Aaron Moten).