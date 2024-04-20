Fallout Season 2 Gets The Confirmation Everyone Expected
Contains spoilers for "Fallout" Season 1
Audiences and video game fans were cautiously optimistic about Amazon Prime's adaptation of Bethesda's beloved "Fallout" series. But unsurprisingly, "Fallout" is blowing everyone away thanks to its stellar performances, loyalty to the franchise, and interesting narrative threads, making it the latest video game adaptation to surpass expectations. The Jonathan Nolan-produced series debuted on April 10 and quickly became a bona fide hit for the streaming service. According to Amazon Prime, "Fallout" stands out as one of the service's most-watched titles ever just over a week after its release.
With fans around the world obsessing over the post-apocalyptic series and Rotten Tomatoes critics singing "Fallout's" praises, it's not surprising to learn that the series has been renewed for a second season.
Unlike most video game adaptations, like HBO's "The Last of Us," Prime's "Fallout" doesn't follow the narrative of the video games. Instead, the show's creatives opted for a brand-new, original story set in the "Fallout" universe. The series follows naive Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) as she leaves her sheltered existence within a vault to find her father Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) in a post-apocalyptic America. On her journey, she encounters mysterious characters, including the gunslinging Ghoul (Walton Goggins) and the troubled Maximus (Aaron Moten).
The crew of Fallout are excited to return
Jonathan Nolan, who directed the first three episodes of "Fallout," expressed his excitement over the renewal in a statement penned by him and executive producer Lisa Joy. "Praise be to our insanely brilliant showrunners, Geneva [Robertson-Dworet] and Graham [Wagner], to our kick-ass cast, to Todd and James and all the legends at Bethesda, and to Jen, Vernon, and the amazing team at Amazon for their incredible support of this show," the statement reads.
Nolan and Joy aren't the only creatives excited to return to the Wasteland. "Holy s**t. Thank you to Jonah, Kilter, Bethesda, and Amazon for having the courage to make a show that gravely tackles all of society's most serious problems these days — cannibalism, incest, jello cake. More to come!" wrote showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet in their joint statement.
While most of the cast has kept relatively quiet regarding the anticipated Season 2 renewal, Kyle MacLachlan, who plays everyone's favorite dad Hank MacLean, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his excitement for the renewal, sharing behind-the-scenes photos from Season 1.
Seeing as Season 1 ended with major changes to our beloved characters, notably Maximus and Lucy, it'll be interesting to see where they end up in the sophomore season. No word yet on when Season 2 of "Fallout" will debut, but fans are thrilled that the hilarious action series is returning. "[C]an't wait for season 2 this show is amazing," shared X user @OHMYDIAZ, echoing the sentiment of hundreds of fans on the social networking site.
What do we know about Fallout Season 2?
Concrete details surrounding "Fallout" Season 2 are slim, and it's unclear when it will debut on Prime Video. Season 2 will be taking advantage of a $25 million tax credit offer from the state of California, meaning production will move from New York to Los Angeles. Beyond that, not much is known about what's next for "Fallout," but we can speculate on the future based on how the debut season wrapped up. The finale teased the series moving to the seedy New Vegas. One of the most beloved locations from the "Fallout" video games, New Vegas should make for a compelling switch-up after the first season, which took place in sunny Los Angeles.
While the first season features tons of iconic creatures from the games, one monster missing is the Deathclaw. The monster was teased at the end of Season 1 and co-showrunner Graham Wagner has confirmed the beasts will pop up in Season 2. "We wanted to get Deathclaws, but we didn't want to just throw it away. It's such a monumental piece," Wagner told The Wrap, adding, "We want to save some something for Season 2 to be able to do it properly, not just added on to the massive world-building we had to do already in Season 1."
While Season 2 is likely a ways away, "Fallout" fans should check out the easter eggs they likely missed from Season 1.