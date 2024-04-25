Fallout Quietly Exposes What Happened In Vault 32 - And It's Worse Than You Think

Most of Amazon Prime Video's "Fallout" takes place in the Wasteland, just like the games it's inspired by. However, the series also devotes much time to the franchise's iconic Vaults. Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), the main protagonist, is a Vault Dweller, and the culture shock she goes through after leaving her sheltered life is an important plot line. The action also returns periodically to her home, Vault 33, as Norm MacLean (Moisés Arias) attempts to uncover the secrets it and the connected Vaults 31 and 32 hide. The Season 1 finale reveals that the whole Vault trifecta is a manager breeding program orchestrated by the surviving brain of pre-war Vault-Tec executive Bud Askins (Michael Esper), but the show also hints at a much darker purpose for Vault 32.

When the various business executives discuss potential uses for Vaults in the meeting hosted by Bud and Barb Howard (Frances Turner), one thing that's mentioned is John Calhoun's research on rat utopia, a series of increasingly elaborate experiments performed for the National Institute of Mental Health. A television broadcast of a rat utopia experiment is shown when the grim fates of Vault 32's residents are revealed.

By providing a closed and safe environment with adequate supplies, several levels, and individual nests to rest away from the communal spaces, Calhoun created small paradises for rodents ... only to discover time and time again that this soon led to overcrowding and strange, hostile behavior for the majority of the population. Meanwhile, a small, secluded group of elites did their own thing, safe from harm but completely disconnected from reality. Replace "rodents" with "Vault Dwellers," and that description pretty accurately describes the mayhem Norm finds in Vault 32 before it's cleaned up. Surely, all this can't be a coincidence?