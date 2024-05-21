House Of The Dragon Season 2 Teases A 'Heinous' Moment That Might Break Fans

Season 2 of "House of the Dragon" — the "Game of Thrones" spin-off and prequel — is finally returning this June, and showrunner Ryan Condal recently told Entertainment Weekly to expect some serious gore and drama when it does.

In an interview about the massively popular show's sophomore season, Condal, who also worked on "Game of Thrones," said that he thinks the original series helped prepare fans for just how upsetting life in Westeros can be ... and that they can expect more stomach-turning moments from Season 2 of "House of the Dragon. "'A Song of Ice and Fire' and 'Game of Thrones' have really conditioned people to expect the unexpected and expect the horrible," Condal told the outlet about an upcoming plotline focused on two characters named Blood and Cheese. "But, yeah, that one's pretty horrific. We'll see what people make of what's to come."

Condal also spoke to what fans can expect from Season 2 after the explosive Season 1 finale of the series. "Season 2 is the march to war," Condal revealed. "It's really a cold war because each side is trying to undeniably win the throne for themselves without going to all-out dragon war. We do that through plotting and backstabbing and assassination and spy games and all the things that you would see in a classic James Bond Cold War thriller." In that same article, some of the show's stars weighed in — and apparently, they're just as anxious about this upcoming Blood and Cheese moment.