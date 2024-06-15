What Is The Bechdel Test & Does It Really Expose A Huge Hollywood Failure?

If you ever talk about movies with like-minded friends — and it's safe to assume you do if you're reading this, to be frank — you probably have some passing familiarity with the Bechdel test. Named for cartoonist Alison Bechdel and first used in her comic strip "Dykes to Watch Out For" in 1985, the Bechdel test is a litmus test that can be used for any film (or really, any creative property) with three rules, which are as follows: the movie must have two female characters in it, the characters in question have to talk to one another, and they have to discuss something other than men. (Though it's not in the original comic, a common variation seen of the test also requires that the female characters have names and aren't just "Girl #1" and "Girl #2," and another stipulates that the conversation should be longer than one minute.) It's so well-known that, in 2018, the term was added to the Oxford English Dictionary.

On the surface, this seems like a pretty fair standard for entertainment to meet — and on some level, it is. Female characters don't always get treated with respect — unfortunately, many of the older "James Bond" films are a prime example of that fact — and they should be well-rounded enough to talk about something that isn't boyfriends or husbands. Still, throughout the years, the Bechdel test has come under fire for not being a perfect barometer for a film to earn its feminist credentials. So what does Bechdel herself have to say about its enduring popularity? And what can the use of the Bechdel test tell us about the state of the film industry today?