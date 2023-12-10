Furiosa's Place In The Mad Max Timeline Explained By Director George Miller

"Mad Max" franchise steward George Miller has opened up about the upcoming "Furiosa" flick's place in the larger timeline.

Somehow, we're lucky enough to get another film in the "Mad Max" franchise. Back in the late '70s, madcap Australian filmmaker George Miller debuted "Mad Max" to critical acclaim. The post-apocalyptic action film was a major success and spawned a beloved trilogy, which wrapped up with 1985's chaotic "Beyond Thunderdome." It wasn't until 2015 that the franchise returned to the silver screen with "Fury Road," with Tom Hardy in the titular role and Charlize Theron as his newly introduced companion, Furiosa.

With "Furiosa," the "Mad Max" franchise is directly venturing away from its principal character, and Miller is excited to explore different corners of his hellish world. While speaking at the CCXP23 panel to promote the film, Miller revealed where exactly the prequel lies in the "Mad Max" timeline. "This story happens 15 years directly before 'Mad Max: Fury Road,' and it runs straight into it," the director confirmed. In the first look at the film, audiences see a significantly younger Furiosa embarking on the adventure that's directly tied to her experiences in "Fury Road."

It's unclear when exactly "Fury Road" takes place in the "Mad Max" timeline, seeing as the 2015 film is largely divorced from the original trilogy. However, setting "Furiosa" over a decade before "Fury Road" suggests that Max would be in his 20s while Furiosa is doing her solo quest.