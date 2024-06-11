This Netflix Documentary About A TikTok Cult Is Getting One Person Death Threats

Netflix's TikTok cult docuseries "Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult" is a true crime obsession, but it's allegedly created a vendetta against its main subject, Miranda Derrick, and her loved ones. In a video uploaded to Instagram, Derrick claimed that their lives have been threatened since her experiences with Robert Shinn and the Shekinah Church came to light, causing them to feel unsafe as a result.

"Before this documentary, my husband and I felt safe. Now that this documentary is out, we feel like our lives have been put in danger," Derrick said. "We have both been followed in our cars, we have received hate mail, death threats, people have been sending us messages to commit suicide, and we've been stalked." Derrick also shared some screenshots that detail threats to assault and kidnap her.

The social media influencer's situation marks the latest Netflix series to allegedly result in real people being threatened, as "Baby Reindeer" attracted controversy after some viewers discovered the identities of the actual people it's based on and proceeded to harass them. What's more, Derrick's situation could have been prevented as she didn't want her story to be told.