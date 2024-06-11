This Netflix Documentary About A TikTok Cult Is Getting One Person Death Threats
Netflix's TikTok cult docuseries "Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult" is a true crime obsession, but it's allegedly created a vendetta against its main subject, Miranda Derrick, and her loved ones. In a video uploaded to Instagram, Derrick claimed that their lives have been threatened since her experiences with Robert Shinn and the Shekinah Church came to light, causing them to feel unsafe as a result.
"Before this documentary, my husband and I felt safe. Now that this documentary is out, we feel like our lives have been put in danger," Derrick said. "We have both been followed in our cars, we have received hate mail, death threats, people have been sending us messages to commit suicide, and we've been stalked." Derrick also shared some screenshots that detail threats to assault and kidnap her.
The social media influencer's situation marks the latest Netflix series to allegedly result in real people being threatened, as "Baby Reindeer" attracted controversy after some viewers discovered the identities of the actual people it's based on and proceeded to harass them. What's more, Derrick's situation could have been prevented as she didn't want her story to be told.
Miranda Derrick questions Dancing for the Devil's existence
Miranda Derrick revealed that her parents and sister are responsible for "Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult" coming to fruition. Furthermore, the social media star noted that her time in the cult caused her to become estranged from her family, and she doesn't understand why they agreed to be part of the docuseries.
"I have been getting together with my family for the past couple of years, privately, to work on our relationship, to make things right, to mend what has been broken," Derrick revealed. "I've been loving getting together, laughing, just enjoying each other's company. And this documentary has made it very difficult to continue doing that."
Netflix true crime docuseries have been known to anger viewers in the past, but Derrick's story appears to be having serious real-life consequences. "Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult" has been a hit on the streaming platform as well, and the controversy surrounding it will undoubtedly create more intrigue among subscribers. Hopefully, that doesn't cause more harassment for its subjects.