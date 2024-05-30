Netflix's TikTok Cult Docuseries Might Become Your Next True Crime Obsession
Must-watch true crime series are a Netflix staple, and viewers love to be creeped out by them. "Can I Tell You A Secret" is so disturbing that Netflix users warned each other about it. "The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping" docuseries made viewers angrier than ever. Now, a new contender with an unwieldy name has entered the platform's docuseries arsenal, and it's already generating plenty of buzz.
"Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult" is a three-part series focusing on Miranda Derrick, a dancer and popular TikTok influencer whose outwardly perfect life hides a very peculiar story that the series unveils. At the center of the strangeness is a company called 7M Films, which Derrick signs with. After 7M starts watching over Derrick, she begins drifting away from her family and acting oddly ... while still maintaining her constant output of positive social media content.
The person who owns 7M, Robert Shinn, is also a major player in the Shekinah Church in Los Angeles. The documentary explores claims that he's combined the two gigs by recruiting TikTok talent and manipulating them into a cult, and the effects 7M has had on Derrick and other dance influencers ... as well as their families and loved ones.
The 7M story has been brewing for a while
"Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult" isn't the first time the connection between 7M Films and the Shekinah Church made waves in the media. Miranda Derrick's alleged cult situation became public in 2022, when her sister and former dancing partner, Melanie Wilking, called attention to it on Instagram and detailed some of the same red flags the Netflix documentary also looks into. The story has also been reported by multiple media outlets, and several dancers who worked with 7M have sued Shinn for exploitative practices.
In other words, this is a very strange story that's been going on for quite a while. Since there are several lawsuits and counter-suits flying around, chances are 7M Films and the Shekinah Church will continue plenty of headlines in the future. As such, "Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult" offers an easily digestible, fascinating, and utterly creepy way to get the viewer up to speed on one of the strangest and most unnerving TikTok stories around.