Netflix's TikTok Cult Docuseries Might Become Your Next True Crime Obsession

Must-watch true crime series are a Netflix staple, and viewers love to be creeped out by them. "Can I Tell You A Secret" is so disturbing that Netflix users warned each other about it. "The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping" docuseries made viewers angrier than ever. Now, a new contender with an unwieldy name has entered the platform's docuseries arsenal, and it's already generating plenty of buzz.

"Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult" is a three-part series focusing on Miranda Derrick, a dancer and popular TikTok influencer whose outwardly perfect life hides a very peculiar story that the series unveils. At the center of the strangeness is a company called 7M Films, which Derrick signs with. After 7M starts watching over Derrick, she begins drifting away from her family and acting oddly ... while still maintaining her constant output of positive social media content.

The person who owns 7M, Robert Shinn, is also a major player in the Shekinah Church in Los Angeles. The documentary explores claims that he's combined the two gigs by recruiting TikTok talent and manipulating them into a cult, and the effects 7M has had on Derrick and other dance influencers ... as well as their families and loved ones.