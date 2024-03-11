Netflix's New True Crime Docuseries Has Users Angrier Than Ever: 'My Blood Is Boiling'

Content warning: physical abuse

Netflix has seen great success within the true crime genre. Following "American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders" killing it on the platform, the streaming service released a new miniseries centered on an insidious aspect of many family's lives. "The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping" comes from filmmaker Katherine Kubler and is about many young people's experiences with The Academy at Ivy Ridge. It asserts itself as a boarding school to help students in regular school, but at its core rests allegations of physical abuse. After watching this series, many have been horrified that such a place could ever exist.

It's an eye-opening docuseries, as @Walling_B writes on X (formerly known as Twitter), "I'm only 10 minutes in and my blood is BOILING. How can these parents think that having their kids forcefully abducted and taken to a 'school intended to correct bad behavior'? ITS ABUSE." The things The Academy at Ivy Ridge is accused of doing are truly disturbing, but many took issue with the parents being okay with any such program in the first place. X user @bigantstyle took the parents to task: "How do you as a parent, send your child away to a 'school' and have no communication with them, don't know wtf going on... and you trust complete strangers!"

The Academy at Ivy Ridge closed years ago, but similar institutions persist. "The Program" has stirred up ample emotions, following in the footsteps of "American Nightmare," which similarly filled Netflix users with rage with its story of an abusive Utah therapy camp.