Star Wars May Have Accidentally Spoiled The Identity Of The Acolyte's Masked Sith
"The Acolyte" is shaping up to be a dangerous entry in the "Star Wars" saga, and part of that is due to the unnamed menace who's orchestrating the deadly assault on the Jedi from the shadows. Mae (Amandla Stenberg) has been executing Jedi at the behest of a mysterious Sith who doesn't want to be discovered — but a behind-the-scenes video might have revealed his true identity.
This sure makes it look like (redacted) is a (redacted). pic.twitter.com/5XXCsnkRZE
— MakingStarWars.net (@MakingStarWars) June 10, 2024
The clip, which was shared by the MakingStarWars.net account on X (formerly known as Twitter), shows Qimir (Manny Jacinto) rocking an attire that looks very similar to the outfit worn by the masked Sith on "The Acolyte." Of course, it's also possible that this is Qimir's twin as identical siblings are a major theme in this series, so let's not jump to conclusions about the young trader quite yet. Still, one thing is certain: Jacinto's character is a credible suspect.
If Qimir is the villain, he's doing a good job of hiding it. After all, he snitched on Mae in Episode 2, "Revenge/Justice," when the Jedi were looking for her. That isn't too shocking, though, as some of the most powerful Siths in the "Star Wars" universe have a history of hiding in plain sight. As such, there are fans who are already suspicious of Qimir.
Some Star Wars fans believe Qimir gives off Sith vibes
"The Acolyte" wants everyone to believe that Qimir is a carefree fella who has no interest in the wider workings of the galaxy. However, he might be pulling a Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and living a shady double life to fool us all.
Reddit user u/skywalkinondeezhatrz has suspected Qimir is the Big Bad ever since he fought Mae in Episode 2, noting that he overpowers her with ease. "When he pins her against the wall, he even has this evil look for a second, like he's tapping into the dark side and then he pulls back," they wrote.
Elsewhere, u/Zaragoza09 compared Qimir's carefree attitude to the viral theory that argues Jar Jar Binks is a Sith, as both characters demonstrate abilities that go against their lighthearted facades. "His knowledge of where the masters are is suspicious, and his ability to recognize that Oshi wasn't actually Mae and his creepy comment about them looking alike also seems to point toward [him being the villain]," they pointed out.
While the aforementioned behind-the-scenes video is telling, there's still time for this theory to be proven wrong. "The Acolyte" killing off Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) at the beginning of Episode 1 was a deliberate creative choice to emphasize that anything is possible in this series. With that in mind, don't be surprised if Qimir's Sith-like moments turn out to be red herrings to throw viewers off the scent of the true villain.