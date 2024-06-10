Star Wars May Have Accidentally Spoiled The Identity Of The Acolyte's Masked Sith

"The Acolyte" is shaping up to be a dangerous entry in the "Star Wars" saga, and part of that is due to the unnamed menace who's orchestrating the deadly assault on the Jedi from the shadows. Mae (Amandla Stenberg) has been executing Jedi at the behest of a mysterious Sith who doesn't want to be discovered — but a behind-the-scenes video might have revealed his true identity.

This sure makes it look like (redacted) is a (redacted). pic.twitter.com/5XXCsnkRZE — MakingStarWars.net (@MakingStarWars) June 10, 2024

The clip, which was shared by the MakingStarWars.net account on X (formerly known as Twitter), shows Qimir (Manny Jacinto) rocking an attire that looks very similar to the outfit worn by the masked Sith on "The Acolyte." Of course, it's also possible that this is Qimir's twin as identical siblings are a major theme in this series, so let's not jump to conclusions about the young trader quite yet. Still, one thing is certain: Jacinto's character is a credible suspect.

If Qimir is the villain, he's doing a good job of hiding it. After all, he snitched on Mae in Episode 2, "Revenge/Justice," when the Jedi were looking for her. That isn't too shocking, though, as some of the most powerful Siths in the "Star Wars" universe have a history of hiding in plain sight. As such, there are fans who are already suspicious of Qimir.