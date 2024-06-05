Star Wars: The Real Reason The Acolyte Killed [SPOILER]

Contains spoilers for "Star Wars: The Acolyte," Episode 1

"Star Wars: The Acolyte" is more dangerous than we thought, and that's evident from the opening scenes of Episode 1. "Lost/Found" begins with the vengeful warrior Mae Aniseya (Amandla Stenberg) and the noble Jedi Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) locked in a Force-fu battle that culminates with the latter taking a dagger to the heart and dying on the spot. It's a shocking moment considering that Moss is a big deal, but her character's death was essential.

Director Leslye Headland discussed with Variety why Indara had to be an immediate casualty. "I thought it was a good tone-setter for the show," Headland said. "[It shows] that the Jedis are going to take some losses, and that the good guys and the bad guys are not always who you think they are."

"Star Wars: The Acolyte" exposes some scary things about the Jedi, immediately indicating that this show will present a more nuanced take on the battle between good and evil. Indara's death is necessary for establishing this idea, and it certainly adds to the notion that no one is safe — but how have "Star Wars" fans responded to the Jedi's untimely demise?