Star Wars: The Real Reason The Acolyte Killed [SPOILER]
Contains spoilers for "Star Wars: The Acolyte," Episode 1
"Star Wars: The Acolyte" is more dangerous than we thought, and that's evident from the opening scenes of Episode 1. "Lost/Found" begins with the vengeful warrior Mae Aniseya (Amandla Stenberg) and the noble Jedi Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) locked in a Force-fu battle that culminates with the latter taking a dagger to the heart and dying on the spot. It's a shocking moment considering that Moss is a big deal, but her character's death was essential.
Director Leslye Headland discussed with Variety why Indara had to be an immediate casualty. "I thought it was a good tone-setter for the show," Headland said. "[It shows] that the Jedis are going to take some losses, and that the good guys and the bad guys are not always who you think they are."
"Star Wars: The Acolyte" exposes some scary things about the Jedi, immediately indicating that this show will present a more nuanced take on the battle between good and evil. Indara's death is necessary for establishing this idea, and it certainly adds to the notion that no one is safe — but how have "Star Wars" fans responded to the Jedi's untimely demise?
Indara's death shocked Star Wars fans
Carrie-Anne Moss should be offered a role in any series that wants to create memorable action sequences. Her outings as Trinity in "The Matrix" franchise prove that she's a bona fide butt-kicker, so it made sense to cast her as Indara. However, her status as an action star is one of the reasons why some viewers were shocked to see her dispatched so quickly on "Star Wars: The Acolyte."
"I did not expect Trinity, I mean Master Indara, to die so soon," @DarthDickey wrote. Despite this, the X user is looking forward to seeing how the series progresses. Furthermore, it seems that the dead Jedi is already a well-liked character among fans, as some were sad to see her fall in battle. "Bummed they killed Indara right away, but the fight scenes have been really cool," @CrimsonHartman added.
Of course, some fans believe that Indara is still alive — and might be the series' main villain. "She sensed Mae's dark side potential as a child and she started the fire herself, so that Mae was completely isolated and alone," @MattV07095826 suggested. "Her 'death' was faked so she can fully commit to her Sith identity without Jedi scrutiny." Only time will tell if Indara is a Sith or if her death will go down as one of the saddest "Star Wars" moments ever, but there's no denying that it's had an impact on viewers.