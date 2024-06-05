Star Wars Finally Reveals The Acolyte Title Is More Dangerous Than We Thought

Contains spoilers for "The Acolyte," Season 1, Episode 1

The veil has finally been lifted on "The Acolyte," the latest adventure set within the "Star Wars" universe. Ttaking place 100 years before Anakin Skywalker's induction into the Jedi Order, this part of the "Star Wars" story isn't about that Tattooine-born terror. Instead, the story focuses on another pair of siblings that are taking very different paths, one of which is Mae (Amandla Stenberg), who may or may not be "The Acolyte" in question. More importantly, she could be more of a threat to the galaxy's protectors than even she might think.

That's the air of mystery that still feels pretty pungent after the first episode of the new Disney+ show, which ends on a cliffhanger that sees Mae reconvene with a mysterious assailant that feels Sith in all but name. Wielding a red lightsaber and a black cloak, this unknown enemy reveals that there's something more powerful than the Jedi and the Force, and this time of peace the Jedi have been keeping for centuries is about to be upset.

Mae is told that conventional weapons can't hurt the Jedi, but as an Acolyte, she represents something more, something deadlier; because they are assassins that cannot just kill Jedi, but the dream of the Jedi itself. They can extinguish their light and strength in the galaxy. In fact, this set-up sounds like a twisted version of another beloved Disney+ series that details a specific corner of the "Star Wars" universe, but instead comes with its own manifesto.