The Boys Season 4, Episode 1 Has A Hilarious MCU Cameo You Likely Missed

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 4, Episode 1 — "Department of Dirty Tricks"

We're only a single episode back into the world of "The Boys," and the grim, gory, and frankly giggle-worthy trifecta that this show has mastered is back in full force. Turning the superhero genre on its head like only this world of supers could, one particular highlight involves the Seven's regularly wet doormat, the Deep (Chace Crawford), who is involved in some water-based debauchery. What's extra special about his eight-legged lady friend, Ambrosius, however, is that she's voiced by none other than the Ancient One herself, Tilda Swinton.

It might be hard to hear on a first listen, but as confirmed in the credits, the Deep's secret love he's keeping in his wardrobe really is voiced by the Oscar-winning star, and she is absolutely selling the performance of a lovestruck octopus. The last time we saw Ambrosius was at Herogasm, when Starlight (Erin Moriarty) stumbled onto her former teammate, who was tied up in some hot tentacle action.

It marks a rare occasion we've actually heard one of the Deep's underwater acquaintances, having mainly spent time only on his side of the conversation. Of course, there was that time Patton Oswalt was secretly snuck in to voice the Deep's gills on "The Boys," which begs the question of how long Ambrosius will be on the scene, and will it be longer than when "The Boys" scored another A-list "Doctor Strange" cameo, for the Season 3 premiere?