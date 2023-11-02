Young Sheldon Needs To Be The End Of Sitcoms As We Know Them

Picture this: in late 2016, three years before "The Big Bang Theory" came to an end, Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro pitched a ground-breaking, earth-shattering idea to CBS executives. The idea? "What if Sheldon Cooper, but young?" From that simple premise, "Young Sheldon," the prequel series based on the character played by Jim Parsons on "The Big Bang Theory," was born.

Officially greenlit in March of 2017, "Young Sheldon" casts Iain Armitage as, well, a young Sheldon, exploring his childhood as he desperately tries to fit in with his less intelligent peers. On the one hand, this makes sense. "The Big Bang Theory" is one of the biggest and most popular sitcoms of the modern era. People love Sheldon, and it makes sense that they'd want to see what he was like as a kid. "Young Sheldon," unlike its predecessor, dispenses with the laugh track, positioning itself as a more evolved take on the sitcom.

But when push comes to shove, "Young Sheldon" is just another super-traditional sitcom, and it's the last of its kind — hopefully. Because once it leaves the air, another traditional sitcom like this can't possibly seize the same level of pop culture notoriety. That era, for better or worse, is over.

A seventh season is in the works for "Young Sheldon," and fans have long speculated that — based on "TBBT" canon — it will be the last. Whether or not "Young Sheldon" should end right away is beside the point, though. "Young Sheldon" is the last survivor of a different sitcom era, and when it concludes, society has already made it clear that the new era of sitcoms will see formulas broken apart and remolded with more dramatic storylines, bolder takes, and themes that resonate deeply with real-world issues.