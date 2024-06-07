Daemon Targaryen Vs Jon Snow: House Of The Dragon's Matt Smith Says There's A Clear Winner

Jon Snow is a phenomenally depicted and enormously important character in "Game of Thrones," thanks in large part to Kit Harington's excellent performance ... but when news broke that a spin-off centered around the presumed bastard turned Targaryen heir was in the works, fans were understandably concerned. According to Harington himself, though, the fledgling Jon Snow series is dead (for now).

"Currently, it's off the table, because we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough," Harington told ScreenRant in April of this year. "So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It's firmly on the shelf."

This is probably for the best, as great as Harington was as Jon. At the (disappointing) end of "Game of Thrones," Jon rides off into the great white north after slaying his aunt and lover Daenerys (for the good of the realm, considering that she closes out the final season by massacring countless innocents in King's Landing). Not only is this a silly move for the show — the White Walkers are gone, so there's no longer a need for Jon to be a part of the Night's Watch — but it certainly feels like closing the chapter on Jon's story. Still, the character is memorable enough that he's being compared to Daemon Targaryen as a warrior, which is a pretty solid legacy to leave behind.

"Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" are both streaming on Max now.