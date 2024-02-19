Star Wars: What Darth Maul Actor Ray Park Looks Like Today

While 1999's "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" was intended as a vehicle to give new depth to Darth Vader, a newly introduced villain ended up taking the spotlight. That baddie was none other than Darth Maul, who has since become one of the franchise's most recognized faces.

A pawn of the sinister Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid), Maul's plans to get Queen Padmé (Natalie Portman) to sign over invasion rights to his master are halted by the combined might of Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). Battles break out between the formidable Sith Lord and the honorable Jedi duo, resulting in Qui-Gon's death from Maul's double-edged lightsaber and Maul's own demise at the hands of Obi-Wan. While seemingly the villain's end, Maul made comebacks in the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars: Rebels" and a live-action appearance at the end of 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

While actors Peter Serafinowicz and Sam Witwer have voiced Maul over the years, Ray Park has embodied the Sith Lord in both his live-action appearances; he also did motion capture work for the character in the last season of "Clone Wars." Park's dedication to the role comes to life in the intense fight scenes, where his background as a stuntman and martial artist is boldly on display. Despite being nearly 50 at the time of writing, Park is as in shape as ever before as a scroll through his social media will present. But there might be more to his physique upkeep than meets the eye.