Star Wars: More Actors Have Voiced Darth Vader Than You Likely Realized

When discussing fiction's most threatening villains, it's impossible to deny the impact that Darth Vader has had on pop culture. The Sith Lord debuted in 1977's "Star Wars: A New Hope" and quickly became a fixture of the franchise. He continues to persist in popularity nearly five decades after his debut, consistently appearing in the series' offerings outside of the mainline Skywalker saga. Each cinematic version of Darth Vader, from the original trilogy to 2016's "Rogue One," has been voiced by James Earl Jones. The actor has become synonymous with the Dark Lord, and it's difficult to imagine anyone else inhabiting the role.

To this day, whenever it comes to Darth Vader's canonical appearances, there's a strong chance that Jones is voicing the character. However, as "Star Wars" continues to expand, especially in television and video games, a number of other voice actors have been brought on board to tackle the terrifying villain. Most recently, the character was voiced by Scott Lawrence in the 2023 video game "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor," which serves as a sequel to the 2019 hit "Fallen Order." And if you're hearing the character in various "Star Wars" television or LEGO-centric projects, you're listening to Matt Sloan.

But while Jones, Lawrence, and Sloan are the main three contemporary voices behind Darth Vader, there are a number of other actors who have stepped into the shoes of the nefarious villain.