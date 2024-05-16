The First Bad Boys 4 Reactions Have Audiences & Critics United

After months of anticipation, "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" is finally set to hit theaters. The sequel to 2020's "Bad Boys for Life," the upcoming fourth film in the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-led franchise sees detectives Lowrey (Smith) and Burnett (Lawrence) hoping to clear the name of Captain Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano). The first "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" trailer turns Smith and Lawrence into wanted men, promising tons of action and spectacle. It seems like the wait for the movie was worth it, as it's receiving tons of love from critics. X (formerly known as Twitter) user @DrewTailored described the film as a blast, writing, "Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are still great at busting each others' balls, the new mystery is compelling (Eric Dane is a great baddie) and [directors] Adil and Billal's action sequences are loaded with inventive staging and camerawork."

This sentiment was echoed by many critics, like @billbria, who says "It's crazy how Adil & [Billal] have tapped into the strong emotional core of this series without sacrificing any of its insane fun." Hardcore franchise fans, such as @BrandonDavisBD, think "Bad Boys 4" is a worthy follow-up to the high-octane trilogy. "This one raised every bar. It's nonstop hilarious. Innovative action beats. So much chemistry with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. The best time I've had at the movies in a while," they wrote, adding, "Absolutely loved it."

Overall, the critical consensus for "Bad Boys 4" seems to be overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the lead performances and set pieces.