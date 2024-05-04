CBS Confirms Whether Blue Bloods Season 15 Is Happening

It looks like the Reagan clan have officially eaten their last Sunday night dinner. CBS confirmed that despite strong opposition by actors Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, and the rest of the cast, "Blue Bloods" has been canceled and will come to an end this coming winter.

"We really want to thank the cast and crew, everyone involved in the show," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach told Deadline at the CBS upfronts presentation. "We absolutely will miss the family dinners. It is important to give [the] show the sendoff it deserves." She added, in response to the strong response by the actors to get another season out of the network, "We love this cast, we love their passion for the show. All shows have to come to an end. It's important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December."

That's quite a firm conclusion to the hashtagging and campaigning the show's cast has undertaken. Wahlberg in particular has been very publicly vocal and a frequent visitor to the #savebluebloods hashtag on X, formerly known as Twitter, and has been very vocal about how disappointed he is with the drama's cancellation. And he isn't the only member of the show's cast who has shared such sentiments about the end of "Blue Bloods."