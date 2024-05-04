CBS Confirms Whether Blue Bloods Season 15 Is Happening
It looks like the Reagan clan have officially eaten their last Sunday night dinner. CBS confirmed that despite strong opposition by actors Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, and the rest of the cast, "Blue Bloods" has been canceled and will come to an end this coming winter.
"We really want to thank the cast and crew, everyone involved in the show," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach told Deadline at the CBS upfronts presentation. "We absolutely will miss the family dinners. It is important to give [the] show the sendoff it deserves." She added, in response to the strong response by the actors to get another season out of the network, "We love this cast, we love their passion for the show. All shows have to come to an end. It's important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December."
That's quite a firm conclusion to the hashtagging and campaigning the show's cast has undertaken. Wahlberg in particular has been very publicly vocal and a frequent visitor to the #savebluebloods hashtag on X, formerly known as Twitter, and has been very vocal about how disappointed he is with the drama's cancellation. And he isn't the only member of the show's cast who has shared such sentiments about the end of "Blue Bloods."
Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, and Tom Selleck have spoken out
Nearly every major member of the cast of "Blue Bloods" has loudly spoken out about the show's cancellation in one way or another. Aside from his very active pro-renewal Twitter presence, Donnie Wahlberg admitted being "upset and sad" while appearing beside Bridget Moynahan on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in April.
"I think it's more saying goodbye to the people behind the characters. We've created such a family on set with each other and the crew – most of the crew's been with us for 14 years, so we've been through a lot of weddings, births, deaths, and everything. We've been through it all with each other," Moynahan told Barrymore.
Meanwhile, Tom Selleck told USA Today in February that he's not ready to say goodbye to Frank Reagan. "They say it's an eight-episode wind-down, and I say, 'We'll see.' Look, I'll do whatever is best for the whole situation," he said. "But I love this show, obviously. And I think CBS is going to end up being very conflicted with their present plans."
Unfortunately, it turns out CBS is determined to end "Blue Bloods" with its current commitment. Whether the show's producers take the show to another network or streaming platform remains up in the air. But at least fans will get to say a proper goodbye to the Reagans this fall.