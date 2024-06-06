Jeremy Renner Confirms That Tom Cruise Mission: Impossible Rumor You Heard Is False

Jeremy Renner's two outings as IMF agent William Brandt in the Mission: Impossible series made an impact. There was even speculation that he was being groomed to take the reins from Tom Cruise as the action franchise's leading man. However, the Marvel star has finally come clean about those reports, revealing that they were nothing more than rumors.

"No, it was always Tom's show, that would be a Tom decision, if he ever wanted to change that narrative," Renner told the podcast "Happy Sad Confused." "And as he's maturing as an actor, he kinda wants to hold on. He's doing Top Gun again, right? He's rebooting that, and [leaning] into the things in his life that he's comfortable with now ... the guy's a beast and works harder than anyone I know."

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible stunts make his colleagues hold their breath. As such, some people probably want him to stop playing Ethan Hunt for his own safety. Unfortunately for those concerned citizens, Cruise has no intention of stepping down for years to come.