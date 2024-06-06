Star Wars: The 7 Words Lucasfilm Tried To Ban From The Acolyte

Contains spoilers for "The Acolyte" Episodes 1 and 2.

After months of anticipation, Lucasfilm has finally debuted "The Acolyte." Set a century before "The Phantom Menace," the Star Wars series introduces audiences to a simpler, but complex time in the galaxy far, far away. The show goes deep into the franchise's lore, with "The Acolyte" potentially resurrecting one of Star Wars' most controversial Force powers. While it takes major swings in expanding the universe, it also sticks true to established Star Wars dialogue. In a chat with Entertainment Weekly, series creator Leslye Headland revealed that Lucasfilm tried to ban her from using one of the property's most famous lines: "I have a bad feeling about this."

Those seven words are first said by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in "A New Hope" and have since appeared in every subsequent mainline Star Wars film. One of the most quoted lines from the series, Headland fought Lucasfilm to keep it in her series. "That was hard to get that in," she explained to the outlet. "I'm going to be honest. I got a lot of feedback that I shouldn't put that in. But I just feel like when you get the opportunity to do Star Wars, you're just going to shoot your shot. And 'I have a bad feeling about this' is incredibly iconic."

Headland ultimately got her wish, as the line is said by Jedi Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett) in the show's two-episode premiere. Within the context of "The Acolyte," the line's use is appropriate and doesn't feel like a cheap fan service.