House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 1-4 Review: An Agonizingly Slow & Seductive Start

When it was first announced that "House of the Dragon" was going to be happening at all, there was some healthy skepticism. Would audiences still gravitate to the spin-off of a show that they'd largely lost interest in by the end of its final season? Then it actually came out, and "House of the Dragon" proved to be quite a different animal that worked unexpectedly well, thanks to the talents of its ensemble cast. Now heading into its second season, "House of the Dragon" continues to be a thoughtful production, focused on the machinations of political players in Westeros. If this season has a tendency to drag a little bit, it's made up for by its quiet intensity. "Game of Thrones" was defined by its expansive set pieces that generated water-cooler chat for weeks, but "House of the Dragon" is at its best in subtler moments.

When we last saw Westeros, it was in a bit of a leadership crisis. (Then again, when is it not?) After the death of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine), battle lines were drawn almost immediately over the question of his successor. Who would rule Westeros: the young and temperamental Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), or Viserys' elder daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), who had been promised the throne since she was a teenager? After the murder of Rhaenyra's son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) in the first season finale, war seems all but inevitable. Each of the players in this game are apparently helpless to stop it, no matter how much some of them may wish to pump the brakes. All that's left is for them to assemble their forces, count their allies, and make shows of force wherever they can. But the question of succession has a funny habit of forging new alliances and tearing others asunder, as each character will discover in turn.