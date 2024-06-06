House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 1-4 Review: An Agonizingly Slow & Seductive Start
When it was first announced that "House of the Dragon" was going to be happening at all, there was some healthy skepticism. Would audiences still gravitate to the spin-off of a show that they'd largely lost interest in by the end of its final season? Then it actually came out, and "House of the Dragon" proved to be quite a different animal that worked unexpectedly well, thanks to the talents of its ensemble cast. Now heading into its second season, "House of the Dragon" continues to be a thoughtful production, focused on the machinations of political players in Westeros. If this season has a tendency to drag a little bit, it's made up for by its quiet intensity. "Game of Thrones" was defined by its expansive set pieces that generated water-cooler chat for weeks, but "House of the Dragon" is at its best in subtler moments.
When we last saw Westeros, it was in a bit of a leadership crisis. (Then again, when is it not?) After the death of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine), battle lines were drawn almost immediately over the question of his successor. Who would rule Westeros: the young and temperamental Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), or Viserys' elder daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), who had been promised the throne since she was a teenager? After the murder of Rhaenyra's son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) in the first season finale, war seems all but inevitable. Each of the players in this game are apparently helpless to stop it, no matter how much some of them may wish to pump the brakes. All that's left is for them to assemble their forces, count their allies, and make shows of force wherever they can. But the question of succession has a funny habit of forging new alliances and tearing others asunder, as each character will discover in turn.
King's Landing and Dragonstone
The first four episodes were provided to critics to review. These opening episodes of the second season of "House of the Dragon" are agonizingly paced, but it feels intentional. After all, it shows the characters in the lead-up to war, slowly and painstakingly assembling all of their chess pieces in preparation for battle. To make a move prematurely, before being sure of who is on your side and how committed they are, could cause either side to lose the war before it's even begun. The scenes in King's Landing revolving around the war plans of King Aegon, and his mother Queen Alicent's (Olivia Cooke) attempts to chart a course for a more peaceful governance in the wake of her husband's death, are a little on the dull side.
Although Phia Saban as Queen Helaena, the sister and consort of Aegon, puts in a scene-stealing performance this season, so far the unhinged Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) has been kept on a leash (not literally, although to be honest that seems like something he'd be into) after his role in Lucerys' death. But whenever the show cuts to Rhaenyra and Daemon (former Doctor Matt Smith), it becomes much more captivating — the two of them, whether together or separate, have an undeniably compelling screen presence. Their bizarre yet somehow moving relationship, loyal but the same time tinged with resentment, is the backbone of the entire series.
Emotional detachment
This season of "House of the Dragon" continues to prove the show's ability to still surprise audiences with the gruesome depths its characters are willing to sink to, although there's an emotional detachment that prevents us from feeling the shock value of, say, Ned Stark's death or the Red Wedding in "Game of Thrones." A lot of this is probably the result of how much time the first season of "House of the Dragon" had to cover, swapping out actors to reflect their character's advancing ages, to the point where we're still getting used to their new incarnations by the time some major plot development occurs that concerns them. The show brings in children and grandchildren that might only appear for an episode or two before the show moves on at a steady click, so it's hard to feel as emotionally connected to them as we might otherwise. There are times where "House of the Dragon" feels like it's simply covering historical material rather than telling a story, but for the most part, we're able to buy into the plight of the characters, especially the ones that we've spent the most amount of time with.
Between its political maneuvering, trademark set pieces, and engaging main characters, "House of the Dragon" continues to impress in its second season. Now that we're no longer flitting around between time jumps, we're able to become properly invested, and the nuanced characters who are capable of feeling so many different things at once are a treat to watch. The rest of the season seems poised to build on what is established in the first few episodes and will presumably come to a roaring crescendo in proper "Game of Thrones" fashion before it ends. If you liked the first season, you'll undoubtedly find much to appreciate in the latest offering of "House of the Dragon."
"House of the Dragon" Season 2 premieres on Max on June 16.