Why House Of The Dragon Season 2 Is Going To Blow You Away

An extended production cycle has forced fans to wait nearly two years since the end of "House of the Dragon" Season 1 for new episodes, but that wait is finally almost over. Season 2 of the acclaimed HBO fantasy series — a prequel to "Game of Thrones" focused on the reign and ultimate downfall of the Targaryen family — is scheduled to premiere on June 16. Given where the first chapter of the new saga left off, "House of the Dragon" Season 2 looks to be even more action-packed.

As good as it is, Season 1 mostly consists of stage-setting. The main focus of the show from the start was always meant to be the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war fought between different sides of the Targaryen clan for control of Westeros. Political tensions and dark schemes spread throughout the show's first 10 episodes, and now, with Season 2 on the horizon, all that buildup is about to translate into drama and bloodshed across the fantasy continent.

There's a lot for fans to get excited about as the Season 2 premiere draws near. New characters are entering the fold, including a few popular names from George R. R. Martin's "Fire and Blood." The new season will also expand into more of Westeros, bringing back great houses and family lines that are central to "Game of Thrones." Plus there will be even more dragons — the reason we're all really watching. Here's why "House of the Dragon" Season 2 might blow us all away.