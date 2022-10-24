House Of The Dragon Showrunner Says Season 2 Is All Done With Time Jumps

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 1, Episode 10 — "The Black Queen."

In direct opposition to its predecessor, HBO's "House of the Dragon" has perfected the art of the slow burn. While the first episode of "Game of Thrones" culminated with a child thrown from a window, the prequel Targaryen series takes a different tactic. First focusing on the girlhood friendship between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), the series investigates how many years it takes to strike up a civil war.

The conflict known as the Dance of the Dragons is, at its core, a generational war. Misunderstandings and years of repressed slights poison the younger generations against each other. While at one point, adult Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) may have been open to making amends, the trauma inflicted on their children goes too far, and war turns out to be inevitable. But to make these complex and interweaving dynamics as powerful as they can be, the creators of "House of the Dragon" crafted a season about the passage of time. In the case of the confusing web of the "House of the Dragon" children, as many as three actors were tasked with taking on the same character. And while this was essential to tell the story they wanted, the "House of the Dragon" showrunner has promised that Season 2 will be quite different.