The Amazing Spider-Man 3 Poster With Tom Hardy's Venom Is Perfect (But Fake)
When it comes to hypothetical superhero movie sequels, none are more exciting to think about than "The Amazing Spider-Man 3." Initially set to hit multiplexes in 2016, Andrew Garfield's threequel was canned in favor of a reboot that would introduce Tom Holland's Spider-Man to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Holland's films have their fans, there's some saltiness amongst viewers that Garfield never got to complete his trilogy. Now, a fan-made "Amazing Spider-Man 3" poster by Instagram user @rahalarts imagines what the film would look like if Tom Hardy's Venom battled Peter Parker.
The "Amazing Spider-Man 3" poster has Peter wearing the classic black suit and beefing with Venom, making it similar narratively to 2007's maligned "Spider-Man 3." In the image, Hardy's Eddie Brock and Venom are front-and-center. Seeing as "Venom" came out years after Garfield's films were scrapped, there's no concrete evidence to suggest that having the characters crossover was the plan for "The Amazing Spider-Man 3." However, it's been suggested that the third Garfield film would have focused on the Sinister Six.
The poster also features Felicity Jones as a fully dressed up Black Cat. Jones debuted as Felicia Hardy aka Black Cat in 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," and was slated to be a major player in the franchise going forward. The poster also boasts Shailene Woodley as Mary Jane Watson. Though Woodley's scenes were cut from the theatrical cut of "Amazing Spider-Man 2," she was expected to return as the love interest in subsequent sequels.
Will The Amazing Spider-Man 3 ever happen?
This fan poster for "The Amazing Spider-Man 3" is definitely intriguing, as it helps us imagine what the threequel could have looked like. Unfortunately, the film and its several spin-offs were shelved due to the poor critical and commercial receipts of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." Shortly after its release, Sony decided to pivot their franchise by striking a deal with Disney. However, with the release of 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," it's possible that "The Amazing Spider-Man 3" could happen.
"No Way Home" explores the concept of the Multiverse, showcasing various live-action Spider-Man variants working together. The response to the movie was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising it for filling in the gaps and expanding on Andrew Garfield's character. Garfield has suggested that his Marvel tenure is far from over, meaning it's possible that we could see the British actor don the Spidey suit once again. But in terms of continuing the Amazing Spider-Man franchise, it's difficult to imagine it actually panning out. Sony and Marvel Studios are currently hard at work developing a fourth Spider-Man film for Tom Holland.
However, with Tom Hardy's Venom sort-of part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's possible that Garfield's Spidey could face the character in a future — perhaps Avengers-adjacent project? While the future is unclear regarding Garfield's Spider-Man, fans can still look forward to a third Venom film, which will be Hardy's last.