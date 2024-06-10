The Amazing Spider-Man 3 Poster With Tom Hardy's Venom Is Perfect (But Fake)

When it comes to hypothetical superhero movie sequels, none are more exciting to think about than "The Amazing Spider-Man 3." Initially set to hit multiplexes in 2016, Andrew Garfield's threequel was canned in favor of a reboot that would introduce Tom Holland's Spider-Man to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Holland's films have their fans, there's some saltiness amongst viewers that Garfield never got to complete his trilogy. Now, a fan-made "Amazing Spider-Man 3" poster by Instagram user @rahalarts imagines what the film would look like if Tom Hardy's Venom battled Peter Parker.

The "Amazing Spider-Man 3" poster has Peter wearing the classic black suit and beefing with Venom, making it similar narratively to 2007's maligned "Spider-Man 3." In the image, Hardy's Eddie Brock and Venom are front-and-center. Seeing as "Venom" came out years after Garfield's films were scrapped, there's no concrete evidence to suggest that having the characters crossover was the plan for "The Amazing Spider-Man 3." However, it's been suggested that the third Garfield film would have focused on the Sinister Six.

The poster also features Felicity Jones as a fully dressed up Black Cat. Jones debuted as Felicia Hardy aka Black Cat in 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," and was slated to be a major player in the franchise going forward. The poster also boasts Shailene Woodley as Mary Jane Watson. Though Woodley's scenes were cut from the theatrical cut of "Amazing Spider-Man 2," she was expected to return as the love interest in subsequent sequels.