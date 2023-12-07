Tom Hardy Just Teased The End Of His Venom
Tom Hardy first stepped foot into Venom's slimy shoes in the character's eponymous 2018 film. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, "Venom" proved to be a box-office success, bringing home over $850 million for Sony Pictures. And it's particularly special because it served as the launching pad for Sony's Spider-Man Universe, a franchise of interconnected films that don't technically feature Spider-Man himself. Hardy was widely praised for his antihero-like take on Eddie Brock and returned for 2021's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." Now, all eyes are on the upcoming third installment in the series, which is resuming production now that the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike has concluded.
But it seems like Hardy could be done with the symbiote after the untitled "Venom" threequel graces theaters. Taking to Instagram, the actor penned a heartfelt statement praising the cast and crew. In it, he referred to the upcoming outing as "the [l]ast dance," although it's unclear if he's suggesting that the upcoming feature is the end of his tenure as Brock or if it's simply the film's subtitle. The caption, which is attached to a behind-the-scenes photo of him, writer-director Kelly Marcel, and stunt coordinator Jacob Tomuri, does have a certain reflective vibe to it. Moreover, Hardy only signed up for three "Venom" movies, so all signs point to the third film indeed being "the last dance."
Tom Hardy praises his Venom 3 director
Tom Hardy has never shied away from his attachment to Venom, with the actor even getting a hilarious (and kind of gruesome) new honor because of it. And as the series has continued, he has become even more involved with the character's big-screen happenings, including producing and co-writing the story for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" with Kelly Marcel, who also wrote the film's screenplay.
Hardy and Marcel are again producing and co-writing the story for the currently untitled "Venom 3," with Marcel taking over directing duties from Andy Serkis in her directorial debut in addition to writing the screenplay. In his Instagram post, Hardy gushed about his creative partner, praising her for her efforts. "I want to mention very briefly how proud of my [d]irector, writing partner and dear friend Kelly Marcel I am. watching you taking the helm on this one fills me with pride, it is an honour," he wrote.
The last time we saw the symbiote was briefly in the mid-credits scene of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" before he is unceremoniously transported back to the SSU. While it remains to be seen just how the threequel will deal with that plot point and whether or not it will feature references to "Morbius," "Madame Web," or "Kraven," it's clear that Hardy is excited about it nonetheless.