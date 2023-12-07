Tom Hardy Just Teased The End Of His Venom

Tom Hardy has never shied away from his attachment to Venom, with the actor even getting a hilarious (and kind of gruesome) new honor because of it. And as the series has continued, he has become even more involved with the character's big-screen happenings, including producing and co-writing the story for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" with Kelly Marcel, who also wrote the film's screenplay.

Hardy and Marcel are again producing and co-writing the story for the currently untitled "Venom 3," with Marcel taking over directing duties from Andy Serkis in her directorial debut in addition to writing the screenplay. In his Instagram post, Hardy gushed about his creative partner, praising her for her efforts. "I want to mention very briefly how proud of my [d]irector, writing partner and dear friend Kelly Marcel I am. watching you taking the helm on this one fills me with pride, it is an honour," he wrote.

The last time we saw the symbiote was briefly in the mid-credits scene of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" before he is unceremoniously transported back to the SSU. While it remains to be seen just how the threequel will deal with that plot point and whether or not it will feature references to "Morbius," "Madame Web," or "Kraven," it's clear that Hardy is excited about it nonetheless.