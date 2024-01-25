How Daredevil Season 3 Sets Up Wilson Bethel's Bullseye Return In The MCU

Given the growing cast list returning to Hell's Kitchen, including Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, and Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Marvel Studios might as well drop the subheading of "Daredevil: Born Again" and simply call it "'Daredevil' Season 4." The latest cast member to officially be introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Wilson Bethel, who will be reprising his role as Benjamin Poindexter, aka Bullseye. And since Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum confirmed that Netflix's Daredevil is MCU canon, "Born Again" could pick up the living weapon right where we left him: the operating table.

In the final moments of the Season 3 finale of "Daredevil," viewers are reunited with the corrupt FBI agent as he is stretched out on a table while two surgeons work on his broken spine, courtesy of Wilson Fisk. Mid-surgery, he wakes up to reveal a bullseye-like alteration to his eye, indicating the birth of his iconic alter ego. From here, it's a pretty straightforward route of how he could join the fold of heroes and villains on "Born Again." However, his specific storyline is up for debate because while a battle with the Devil of Hell's Kitchen (Charlie Cox) seems logical, Bullseye might have some unfinished business with the new Mayor of New York first.