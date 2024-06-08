The 600-Lb Life Spin-Off Series You May Have Missed
"My 600-lb Life" has had many standout episodes over the years, and that success has been parlayed into other ventures. The most well-known spin-off is "My 600-Lb Life: Where Are They Now?" This show gives viewers a chance to see what participants like Tara Taylor have been up to since their initial reality show appearance. However, there's another (sort of) spin-off that flew under the radar, even though it should be just as engaging for anyone who watches this type of show: "Skin Tight."
The series follows the stories of individuals (even those who didn't necessarily appear on "My 600-lb Life" first) who underwent extreme weight loss but still have an excessive amount of skin hanging off their bodies. It chronicles their journeys as they pursue reconstructive surgery to remove the skin and feel more comfortable.
"Skin Tight" ran from 2016 to 2018, and it served a valuable purpose in showcasing how weight loss surgery isn't the end of the road for those who get it. There's still quite a bit for patients to do in terms of maintenance and the other surgeries that are required to deal with the aftermath of losing such a massive amount of weight in a relatively short span of time.
Dr. Now was a Skin Tight fixture
Dr. Younan Nowzaradan is best known for his regular appearances on "My 600-lb Life," but Dr. Now has had many other reality TV adventures you might've missed. They include some guest spots on "Skin Tight," where he provides additional guidance to weight loss patients. However, the show had a full stable of medical professionals to assist people from all walks of life.
Perhaps it was for the best that Dr. Now didn't have a larger presence on the series. One participant named Antonia did a Reddit Ask Me Anything where she fielded questions about her experiences on the show. When asked if she had a chance to work with Dr. Now, she replied, "I never met Dr. Now in person but I did hear him talking to a ['My 600-lb Life'] patient telling them if they didn't lose the weight they were going to die and it seemed like the man was yelling and there was a woman who got rather loud too." Fans have critiqued Dr. Now's tough love approach before, and this anecdote appears to further illustrate that things could get quite contentious when he was around.
Anyone who's kept up with "My 600-lb Life" over the years would do well to give "Skin Tight" a shot. While the series ended several years ago, it's still available to watch on Discovery+ and Pluto TV.