The 600-Lb Life Spin-Off Series You May Have Missed

"My 600-lb Life" has had many standout episodes over the years, and that success has been parlayed into other ventures. The most well-known spin-off is "My 600-Lb Life: Where Are They Now?" This show gives viewers a chance to see what participants like Tara Taylor have been up to since their initial reality show appearance. However, there's another (sort of) spin-off that flew under the radar, even though it should be just as engaging for anyone who watches this type of show: "Skin Tight."

The series follows the stories of individuals (even those who didn't necessarily appear on "My 600-lb Life" first) who underwent extreme weight loss but still have an excessive amount of skin hanging off their bodies. It chronicles their journeys as they pursue reconstructive surgery to remove the skin and feel more comfortable.

"Skin Tight" ran from 2016 to 2018, and it served a valuable purpose in showcasing how weight loss surgery isn't the end of the road for those who get it. There's still quite a bit for patients to do in terms of maintenance and the other surgeries that are required to deal with the aftermath of losing such a massive amount of weight in a relatively short span of time.