My 600-Lb Life: Dr. Now's Other Reality TV Adventures You Might've Missed

Each episode of "My 600-lb Life" focuses on an individual with morbid obesity who wants to lose weight and become healthier. The central person may change from one episode to the next, but the one constant throughout the series is a visit to Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, or as people call him — Dr. Now.

He's been on the show from the beginning, specializing in vascular and bariatric surgeries. He worked in the medical field for decades before making media appearances, but "My 600-lb Life" wasn't even his first time on television. He appeared as himself in Season 5, Episode 2 of "Bodyshow" — "Half-Ton Mum." That was in 2008, and that same year, he starred in the TV movie, "Half Ton Dad" as well as "Shrinking the World's Heaviest Man." In 2009, he had a role in "Survival of the Half Ton Teen."

He made a name for himself in reality television well before landing the part in "My 600-lb Life" in 2012 and its spinoff, "My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?" It's catapulted him to good fortune and a reputation as one of the leading authorities on weight loss surgeries. And Dr. Now isn't the only one in the family in the entertainment business.