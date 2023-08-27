My 600-Lb Life: Dr. Now's Other Reality TV Adventures You Might've Missed
Each episode of "My 600-lb Life" focuses on an individual with morbid obesity who wants to lose weight and become healthier. The central person may change from one episode to the next, but the one constant throughout the series is a visit to Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, or as people call him — Dr. Now.
He's been on the show from the beginning, specializing in vascular and bariatric surgeries. He worked in the medical field for decades before making media appearances, but "My 600-lb Life" wasn't even his first time on television. He appeared as himself in Season 5, Episode 2 of "Bodyshow" — "Half-Ton Mum." That was in 2008, and that same year, he starred in the TV movie, "Half Ton Dad" as well as "Shrinking the World's Heaviest Man." In 2009, he had a role in "Survival of the Half Ton Teen."
He made a name for himself in reality television well before landing the part in "My 600-lb Life" in 2012 and its spinoff, "My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?" It's catapulted him to good fortune and a reputation as one of the leading authorities on weight loss surgeries. And Dr. Now isn't the only one in the family in the entertainment business.
Dr. Now's son, Jonathan, also works on My 600-lb Life
Numerous bariatric surgeons around the United States could've been the star of "My 600-lb Life," but Dr. Now ended up lucky. However, it's possible luck didn't have so much to do with it as having a family member in the business.
Dr. Now has three children, including his son, Jonathan Nowzaradan. He's an executive producer on many TLC and Discovery Networks programs, which makes sense given his title as CEO of Megalomedia Inc., and one of his earliest credits is being an executive producer on "Bodyshock," which just so happened to star his father. Nowzaradan worked on many other projects that featured Dr. Now, leading up to "My 600-lb Life," which is both of their biggest credits to date. Nowzaradan even directed a few episodes of the hit TLC series.
Over the years, Nowzaradan worked on several other projects that weren't related to weight loss, such as "Shipping Wars" and "UFOs: The Lost Evidence." But Dr. Now has made the most of his newfound fame, publishing two books — "Last Chance to Live" and "The Scale Does Not Lie, People Do." Both have impressive resumes, and hopefully, they've managed to spread awareness about eating healthy to the masses through their shows.