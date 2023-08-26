My 600-Lb Life: The Top 5 Episodes, According To IMDb
As psychology and psychiatry continue to gain more and more credence in modern society, many new mental illnesses have been revealed to viewers who haven't always been aware of them. While eating disorders are well-known territory at this point, few shows are able to dive into the troubling details of food addiction in the way that "My 600-lb Life" does.
Since 2012, "My 600-lb Life" has documented the cases of patients that have been diagnosed with morbid obesity, also called Class III obesity, as they attempt to turn their lives around and face their addictions. Still, while many of the series' 170-plus episodes have left a mark on their audience over the years, there are some that really struck a chord with viewers.
First aired in 2021, "Lacey's Journey" is the top-reviewed episode by fans on IMDb, with an aggregate score of 8.3. Like many patients on the show, Lacey's mobility has been significantly affected by her weight. "Omg this is too painful to hear," wrote one YouTube viewer in response to the episode. "Its so sad I hope she receives therapy in order to build resolve to love herself her identity and her body. I wish you the very best in your journey towards recovery."
Fans were especially moved by these episodes of the series
"David's Journey" from 2022 was marked as the next popular episode of "My 600-lb Life" on IMDb. The episode focused on David, a foster child who suffered abuse during his childhood and developed an eating disorder as a coping mechanism. YouTube viewers were particularly moved by David's foster mother in the episode, who has opened her home to him during this difficult time.
The next top-rated episode of the popular series, "Chris P.'s Journey," follows a man who is trying to lose weight in hopes of being a better father to his daughter, Zoe. One YouTube commenter offered particular praise for Chris P, who seemed to be taking his weight loss journey very seriously. "To go from overeating thousands of calories daily, to fasting five days in a row... that is a LOT of discipline," they wrote. "Good on him, he seems like a sweetheart and I hope he succeeds in the future!"
The top five are rounded out by "Justin's Story" and "Sean." These two episodes are also relatively recent, having aired in 2018 and 2019, respectively. This seems to show pretty clearly that viewers think the show has improved over the years since its inception, even if fans do have a big critique about newer seasons. While the stories behind "My 600-lb Life" may be troubling or even disturbing to witness, these positive comments show that viewers are genuinely moved by the series.