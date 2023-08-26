My 600-Lb Life: The Top 5 Episodes, According To IMDb

As psychology and psychiatry continue to gain more and more credence in modern society, many new mental illnesses have been revealed to viewers who haven't always been aware of them. While eating disorders are well-known territory at this point, few shows are able to dive into the troubling details of food addiction in the way that "My 600-lb Life" does.

Since 2012, "My 600-lb Life" has documented the cases of patients that have been diagnosed with morbid obesity, also called Class III obesity, as they attempt to turn their lives around and face their addictions. Still, while many of the series' 170-plus episodes have left a mark on their audience over the years, there are some that really struck a chord with viewers.

First aired in 2021, "Lacey's Journey" is the top-reviewed episode by fans on IMDb, with an aggregate score of 8.3. Like many patients on the show, Lacey's mobility has been significantly affected by her weight. "Omg this is too painful to hear," wrote one YouTube viewer in response to the episode. "Its so sad I hope she receives therapy in order to build resolve to love herself her identity and her body. I wish you the very best in your journey towards recovery."

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).