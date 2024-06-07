5 Marvel Characters Giancarlo Esposito Could Be Playing In The MCU

Giancarlo Esposito has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and set photos from "Captain America: Brave New World's" Atlanta shoot show the Emmy-nominated actor in costume as a yet-to-be-named villain. Of course, there's been speculation about who he's playing, with fans speculating about several different Marvel Comics characters.

Marvel hasn't revealed who Esposito is portraying, though details indicate it isn't a good guy. The actor is no stranger to bringing villains to life, of course, as seen in his turn as Gus Fring in "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" and Stan Edgar in "The Boys." Speaking at 2024's Brazilian fan convention CCXP (via Collider), he teased that the character he's playing in the MCU is "better than you can imagine." Esposito joins a "Captain America: Brave New World" film that features a cast of characters that spans multiple comic book and MCU properties. Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie) and Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) reunite in the aftermath of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for the film. Betsy Ross (Liv Tyler) and Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson) reprise their roles from 2008's "Incredible Hulk," and the mutant hero Sabra (Shira Haas) makes her MCU debut in the superhero blockbuster.

There's plenty of online chatter about who Esposito could be playing, with fans theorizing about characters from the X-Men universe, Nick Fury, the Fantastic Four, and even Moon Knight! But what are the best guesses so far?