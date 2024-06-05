Mad Max: Who Plays Furiosa's Mother?

One "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" actor is already turning into an icon. While the Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) prequel bombed at the box office, many have deemed it a worthy follow-up to 2015's beloved, Oscar-winning "Mad Max: Fury Road." What the film particularly excels at is world-building, carefully expanding the franchise's chaotic wasteland. In the prequel, audiences first see Furiosa as a young child, enjoying the beauties of the Green Place. The movie kicks into high-gear when she's kidnapped, with Furiosa's mother chasing after her. Fans who saw "Furiosa" were particularly impressed by the titular character's charismatic, empathetic, and badass mom who went to great lengths to protect her daughter.

Furiosa's mom, who goes by Mary Jabassa, is played by rising star Charlee Fraser. Born in Australia, Fraser has received nothing but kudos for her rousing performance. "Truly want nothing but the best for Charlee Fraser, who stands out in 'Furiosa' and shows us her thought process and emotions with very few lines," wrote X, formerly known as Twitter, user @XScreenwriter. Even legendary video game creator Hideo Kojima is obsessed with Furiosa's mom, taking to X to praise her.

Following her character's success, Fraser has been enjoying her time in the spotlight. The star took to Instagram to share several behind-the-scenes photographs from her time on set.

While "Furiosa" isn't a major commercial hit, the film's critical success will hopefully lead to audiences discovering Fraser, who surprisingly only has one other role under her belt.