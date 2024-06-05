Mad Max: Who Plays Furiosa's Mother?
One "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" actor is already turning into an icon. While the Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) prequel bombed at the box office, many have deemed it a worthy follow-up to 2015's beloved, Oscar-winning "Mad Max: Fury Road." What the film particularly excels at is world-building, carefully expanding the franchise's chaotic wasteland. In the prequel, audiences first see Furiosa as a young child, enjoying the beauties of the Green Place. The movie kicks into high-gear when she's kidnapped, with Furiosa's mother chasing after her. Fans who saw "Furiosa" were particularly impressed by the titular character's charismatic, empathetic, and badass mom who went to great lengths to protect her daughter.
Furiosa's mom, who goes by Mary Jabassa, is played by rising star Charlee Fraser. Born in Australia, Fraser has received nothing but kudos for her rousing performance. "Truly want nothing but the best for Charlee Fraser, who stands out in 'Furiosa' and shows us her thought process and emotions with very few lines," wrote X, formerly known as Twitter, user @XScreenwriter. Even legendary video game creator Hideo Kojima is obsessed with Furiosa's mom, taking to X to praise her.
Following her character's success, Fraser has been enjoying her time in the spotlight. The star took to Instagram to share several behind-the-scenes photographs from her time on set.
While "Furiosa" isn't a major commercial hit, the film's critical success will hopefully lead to audiences discovering Fraser, who surprisingly only has one other role under her belt.
Furiosa's Mom showed up in one of 2023's biggest surprise hits
Fans might not realize it, but they've probably seen Charlee Fraser before. While Australians may recognize her as one of the nation's most prominent models, Fraser was introduced to the world in 2023 with "Anyone But You," which blew everyone away at the box office. Fraser stars in the film as Margaret, who was previously romantically involved with Glen Powell's character, Ben. Though her role in the blockbuster is brief, Fraser made a solid impression on viewers with her captivating screen presence. What's notable is that "Anyone But You" was her first cinematic appearance.
Now, with two heavy-hitters under her belt, Fraser's future is more wide open than ever. While "Anyone But You" is technically her debut, the grueling Mad Max prequel was shot first. While speaking with Harper's Bazaar, Fraser opened up about how she was thrust into the world of acting without much experience. "The very first scene was quite intense, so I was a little bit nervous. The productions had so many incredible people on board who are there to help you through each step, to train you, to work on script, to work on character, and I just learnt an astronomical amount," she said.
While the future of the Mad Max universe in a post-"Furiosa" world is unclear, audiences can definitely expect to see Fraser pop up in more projects.