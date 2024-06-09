Star Trek Stories Gene Roddenberry Would Never Approve, According To William Shatner

As the first Starfleet captain to head up the Enterprise onscreen for an entire series, William Shatner knows a thing or two about Gene Roddenberry's vision for "Star Trek." According to the O.G. Captain James T. Kirk, the show's writing didn't always meet with Roddenberry's vision. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in March 2024, Shatner specially called out the franchise's relationships in later series as a move Roddenberry would hardly approve of.

According to the actor, whose character created the original template for Starfleet lover boy long before Riker (Jonathan Frakes) would come along, Roddenberry would never have agreed with all of that canoodling to take place among fellow officers in later series. "He was in the military, and he was a policeman," Shatner explained. "So there was this militaristic vision of 'You don't make out with a fellow soldier.' "

The son of a Los Angeles police officer, Roddenberry had served in the military and police force for years at the time he created "Star Trek." Like many young men of his era, Roddenberry had enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps after the attack on Pearl Harbor, where he flew combat missions in the Pacific Theater. He would also spend the better part of a decade working for the Los Angeles Police Department, with both experiences informing his writing on shows like "The West Point Story," "Dragnet," and "Highway Patrol" — not to mention Roddenberry's ideas about Starfleet operations.

"There are strict rules and you abide by the rules," Shatner said, referencing his own kiss with Uhura (Nichelle Nichols) as an early rule violation. "Well, as Star Trek progressed, that ethos has been forgotten ... I sometimes laugh and talk about the fact that I think Gene is twirling in his grave."