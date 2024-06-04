NCIS Season 22 Co-Showrunner Makes A Big Promise About Katrina Law's Knight

"NCIS" fans are concerned about one thing: what the heck's going to happen to Jessica Knight (Katrina Law)? Now that she's become the chief REACT training officer at Camp Pendleton, a position Vance (Rocky Carroll) offered her during the Season 21 finale, her future seems impermanent. She's going to have to move all the way to San Diego to take the job, meaning she'll be a coast away from her DC-bound colleagues and specifically Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), her on-again-off-again boyfriend.

If fans are worried that they'll be subjected to a disappointing ending for Knight, co-showrunner Steve D. Binder has one promise for you: "We do aim to please, and we think the audience will be satisfied with where they see this go," he told TVLine in June. "Sometimes that satisfaction is bittersweet and sometimes it's just pure joy. You'll have to wait to find out which one it's going to be."

Notably, Binder didn't say anything to reassure fans that Jessica will be home immediately. "We've had people look like they were going away and then it's found out they weren't going away, and then people who just disappear like Gibbs," he said. Is it possible Jessica could float in and out of the story, the way some characters have done? Binder does not rule it out, adding, "We want people to be wondering, 'What's next year going to look like?' as opposed to, 'Is she leaving or not?'" But what will happen to Jessica and Jimmy? Binder has left that forecast cloudy.