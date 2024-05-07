NCIS Fans Are Worried Katrina Law's Agent Knight Might Leave The Show
Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 21, Episode 10 — "Reef Madness"
In the "NCIS" Season 21 finale, "Reef Madness," Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) makes the heartbreaking decision to accept a job at REACT. Of course, the decision doesn't come easily, and she spends much of the episode going over her options and whether she wants to leave her team, especially Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen). The pair's romance has already worried fans throughout the season, and in the finale, the two have a difficult conversation about their future. Ultimately, Knight tells Director Vance (Rocky Carroll), "Hell yeah. Let's do it," as she accepts the new position that will take her away from her crew.
Sean Murray, who plays McGee, has already voiced his uncertainty about his "NCIS" future, but it would appear that Law's the one who's on the chopping block. Her new position has fans upset, including @laura_navins on X (formerly known as Twitter), who reacted by declaring, "[Katrina Law] can't leave!! She's incredible and the show wouldn't be the same without her." The consensus on social media was in the same vein: no one wants to see Knight leave.
But is this truly the end of the line for the character? There's been no official announcement that Law's leaving the series, so maybe it's just a development designed to keep fans on their toes. "NCIS" Season 20 ended with a similar cliffhanger for Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), which the Season 21 premiere resolved. Perhaps something similar will occur with Knight, and she'll be back with the team once Season 22 comes around.
Katrina Law has played coy about Jessica Knight's future on NCIS
There's been no formal announcement that Katrina Law is leaving "NCIS" any time soon. That would seem to suggest the cliffhanger is meant to keep fans on edge with the intention of bringing Agent Knight back at some point. Of course, it doesn't help matters that people associated with the show are toying with fans' expectations. TV Line specifically asked Law if she'd be back for Season 22 after the explosive finale, to which the actor responded, "Hmmm... Better tune in for that season opener!" Since "NCIS" won't come back until the fall, fans will have to wait a while for that to happen. Or do they? Law told TV Insider that she was informed she'd be sticking around, saying, "The writers said that they were going to bring me back, but they lie sometimes, so we'll see what happens."
"NCIS" co-showrunner Steven D. Binder provided a similarly vague answer when The Wrap asked him what fans can expect with regard to Law's future on the show. "I will say that we strive to please, and the audience will be pleased," Binder stated. Considering so many "NCIS" fans on social media don't want to see Law leave, it might be safe to assume she'll be back in some capacity. Perhaps after an extended break from the team, she'll realize how much she misses them (and misses Jimmy).
Fans certainly aren't playing around with how much Jessica Knight means to them, with X user @anthonys44 going so far as to write, "If [Katrina Law] leaves, [I] may be done with #NCIS." They may not need to worry too much, though, as it's probably a safe assumption that a genuine departure would come with more fanfare and an official announcement.