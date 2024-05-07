NCIS Fans Are Worried Katrina Law's Agent Knight Might Leave The Show

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 21, Episode 10 — "Reef Madness"

In the "NCIS" Season 21 finale, "Reef Madness," Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) makes the heartbreaking decision to accept a job at REACT. Of course, the decision doesn't come easily, and she spends much of the episode going over her options and whether she wants to leave her team, especially Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen). The pair's romance has already worried fans throughout the season, and in the finale, the two have a difficult conversation about their future. Ultimately, Knight tells Director Vance (Rocky Carroll), "Hell yeah. Let's do it," as she accepts the new position that will take her away from her crew.

Sean Murray, who plays McGee, has already voiced his uncertainty about his "NCIS" future, but it would appear that Law's the one who's on the chopping block. Her new position has fans upset, including @laura_navins on X (formerly known as Twitter), who reacted by declaring, "[Katrina Law] can't leave!! She's incredible and the show wouldn't be the same without her." The consensus on social media was in the same vein: no one wants to see Knight leave.

But is this truly the end of the line for the character? There's been no official announcement that Law's leaving the series, so maybe it's just a development designed to keep fans on their toes. "NCIS" Season 20 ended with a similar cliffhanger for Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), which the Season 21 premiere resolved. Perhaps something similar will occur with Knight, and she'll be back with the team once Season 22 comes around.