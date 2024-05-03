NCIS Star Spoils What Vance Offers Knight In The Season 21 Finale

Contains major spoilers for "NCIS" Season 21, Episode 10 — "Reef Madness"

"NCIS has been teasing that changes are lying ahead for Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) for quite a while, and now we know exactly what those big transitions may entail. We'd been given previous hints that a career advancement might change everything for her, but now we know exactly what that move might mean — and it might spell disaster for her romance with Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen).

Rocky Carroll, who's long been recognizable as Leon Vance on "NCIS," spilled the beans to TV Insider about what his character has on the table for Jessica. "It's a legacy offer, her dad's position [Special Agent-in-Charge of the NCIS Far East Field Office] that she was interested in at some point." Jessica did consider applying for the position earlier in the season. But taking it would require her to move far from her home base and thus far from Jimmy. But, Carroll says, that's just what Vance is thinking of when he offers Jessica such a position. "Vance knows that Agent Knight is at a crossroads personally and professionally, and a change of venue, a change of scenery might do her good," he added.

In fact, Carroll notes that Vance offers Jessica the job because he notices that her love affair with Jimmy is messing with their performance on the job, endangering the lives of others and making everything else difficult. Fans may be left clinging to the edges of their seats, but Carroll and his co-stars continue to promise the unpredictable.